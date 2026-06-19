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The company expects delays across customer support, shipping, and other departments.

At this point, I'm convinced that Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't just a video game release anymore; it's a cultural event. We've already seen fans planning vacations, booking time off work, and counting down every day until November 19. Now, another company has decided that fighting the inevitable simply isn't worth it. California-based automotive performance company Burger Motorsports has officially announced a temporary company-wide operational pause on November 19, 2026, the same day GTA 6 launches worldwide.

And yes, the reason is exactly what you're thinking.

Burger Motorsports Expects Employees To Be "In Vice City"

The company shared an internal notice dated June 11, explaining that management had reviewed multiple employee scheduling conflicts ahead of GTA 6's launch.

According to the memo, several staff members had already informed management that they would be unavailable, unreachable, or, as the company jokingly put it, "in Vice City" for the day.

The notice stated that normal business operations could be affected due to the release of Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title, leading management to approve a temporary operational pause.

Departments expected to experience delays include:

Customer Support

Order Processing

Shipping

Engineering

Social Media

General Productivity

The memo also jokingly noted that operations would resume once employees had completed their initial exploration of GTA 6, finished at least one mission, and "returned to reality."

Honestly, that's one of the most relatable company memos I've seen in a while.

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GTA 6's Launch Is Already Impacting Real Businesses

What's fascinating here is that Burger Motorsports made this decision five months before launch. That alone tells you how massive GTA 6's release is expected to be.

For context, Burger Motorsports is a vehicle performance company based in Simi Valley, California, and according to the company, management determined that enough employees would likely be unavailable on launch day that normal operations could become difficult. Instead of pretending business would continue as usual, the company simply leaned into reality.

Judging by the reaction online, plenty of GTA fans approve of the move. Many users responding to the announcement said they were already planning to take vacation days or long weekends to dive into Rockstar's next open-world adventure.

Rockstar Is Finally Kicking Off the GTA 6 Marketing Push

The timing of the announcement is interesting because Rockstar Games is also starting to ramp up its GTA 6 marketing campaign.

The studio recently confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders will open on June 25, giving players their first chance to secure a copy before launch. Rockstar also revealed the game's official cover art, featuring protagonists Jason and Lucia, further fueling excitement ahead of release.

Even now, details about GTA 6 remain surprisingly limited, considering launch is only a few months away. But with pre-orders opening and marketing activity increasing, that should start changing soon.

The One Big Question Still Hanging Over GTA 6

While Rockstar has confirmed the release date and pre-orders, one major question remains unanswered: How much will GTA 6 cost?

Most current-generation games launch at around $69.99, though we've already seen publishers experiment with higher prices. Nintendo recently pushed some first-party titles toward the $79.99 range, which has sparked speculation that GTA 6 could arrive with an even higher price tag.

Some rumors have suggested Rockstar could charge as much as $100, but so far, neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has commented on pricing.

Until then, we're all left waiting for official confirmation.

My Take

I've covered a lot of game launches over time, but it's rare to see a release impact real-world businesses months before launch. A company pausing operations because employees are expected to spend the day playing a video game sounds ridiculous on paper. But when that game is GTA 6, it somehow makes perfect sense.