Complete Guide to Fortnite C6 Competitive Rules and FNCS Changes

Epic Games is making big changes to Fortnite’s competitive scene in the upcoming Chapter 6 to fight cheating and create fairer tournaments. These updates include new rules and an overhauled tournament structure that will affect all competitive players. Let’s dive into everything you need to know.

New Anti-Cheating Measures and Tournament Restructure in Fortnite C6 Competitive

The new ban system is stricter than ever before and it will start with the new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale in December. If you team up with a cheater, even accidentally, you’ll face a minimum 28-day competitive ban. This duration increases with each repeat offense, showing Epic’s serious stance on fair play.

Getting banned for more than 14 days means you’ll be locked out of FNCS for that season and any season the ban overlaps with. Epic isn’t just stopping at bans – they’re taking legal action against both cheaters and cheat sellers.

Epic has also completely rebuilt how tournaments work to protect competitive integrity:

Prize Distribution : Cash prizes are now exclusively awarded at the highest competitive tiers. This means you’ll need to consistently perform at top levels to earn rewards.

Multiple Round System : Players must prove themselves and need to perform well across several rounds of increasingly difficult competition.

Division System : New three-tier system with promotion/relegation. Players can move up or down based on their performance, with weekly opportunities for promotion. However, poor performance means you might face relegation.

Strict Monitoring: Epic is using enhanced in-game cheat detection. The new system actively monitors gameplay patterns, suspicious behavior, and unusual performance spikes.

FNCS Divisional Cups

Starting December 7th, 2024, you can compete with your trio in the initial trial to secure your division placement. The top 200 trios will qualify for Division 1, while others will be placed in Divisions 2 and 3. What makes this system exciting is the weekly chance for lower-division players to move up. If you make it to Division 1, you’ll be eligible for the FNCS Major Play-In Stage.

Weekly Tournament Schedule

Day Details Monday No regular tournaments Tuesday EU & NAC Performance Evaluations Wednesday Day 1 of Divisional Cups, Solo BR Ranked Cup Thursday Day 2 of Divisional Cups, Solo BR Ranked Cup Friday Solo BR Cash Cup Saturday Solo BR Ranked Cup, Division 1 Cup Final Sunday OG Cup, Duo BR Ranked Cup, Solo Cash Cup Final

You’ll need to achieve Gold Rank to participate in FNCS and Solo Cash Cups. Remember that ranks reset each season, so you’ll need to requalify under the new system.

How to Report Cheaters in Fortnite

Maintaining competitive integrity is a community effort. If you encounter a cheater, this is what you need to do:

Open your game menu

Select Report Player

Choose Cheating and Hacking for the reason

for the reason Select the player in question

in question Submit your report

Epic takes these reports seriously and investigates them thoroughly. So now you know that if you want to participate in Fortnite Competitive, you need to pick the right teammates. Take time to learn about their competitive history and talk openly about any past issues.

These updates are Fortnite’s biggest competitive changes yet, rewarding honest players and cracking down on cheaters. The new system promises a fairer and more enjoyable experience for everyone, so make sure to follow the rules and enjoy the competition!