Complete Roblox Fisch AFK Mine Guide – Rewards, Location & Luck Boosting

The new update in Fisch has introduced an exciting feature that many players have been waiting for – the AFK Mine. This special area allows you to earn valuable rewards while you’re not actively playing the game. From crafting materials and rare baits to exclusive titles and in-game currency, the AFK Mine offers plenty of incentives for both new and experienced players. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about this new feature.

How to Find the AFK Mine Location in Fisch?

The AFK Mine is a dedicated area where players can leave their character and earn rewards automatically over time. Unlike regular gameplay where you need to actively fish or explore, the AFK Mine generates rewards simply based on how long you remain in the area. This makes it perfect for earning items while you’re sleeping, at school, or busy with other activities.

Finding the AFK Mine is straightforward:

Travel to Moosewood Island (the starter island). Use your GPS to navigate to coordinates: X=245, Y=136, Z=57.6. Look for a small island off the northeast coast of Moosewood. Find the cave entrance behind a mining cart. Walk into the cave to be teleported to the AFK Mine area.

How AFK Mine Works in Fisch?

The AFK Mine operates on a straightforward minute-by-minute reward system designed for truly idle gameplay. Once inside the mine, you’ll see a visual of the NPC Cole. You automatically receive one random reward every 60 seconds based on your current luck percentage, with rewards appearing in the “Current Rewards” panel on your screen.

To collect everything you’ve earned, simply click the “Leave Mine” button or rejoin the main game, and all rewards will be added to your inventory upon return to Moosewood Island.

AFK Mine Rewards List

The AFK Mine offers a wide variety of rewards spanning different categories:

Reward Rarity Base Chance Avg. Time to Obtain Nothing Common 20% 5 min 25-150 C$ Common 12.75% 7.84 min Timely Fisherman Title Common 12.75% 7.84 min Clock Lobster Title Common 12.75% 7.84 min Ethereal Glass Common 12.75% 7.84 min Reel Time Expert Title Uncommon 5.5% 18.18 min Temporal Trawler Title Uncommon 5.5% 18.18 min Bait Crate Uncommon 5.5% 18.18 min Eternal Fuel Uncommon 5.5% 18.18 min Temporal Tuna Title Rare 1% 100 min (1.66 hrs) Hourglass Speedrunner Title Rare 1% 100 min (1.66 hrs) Glass Beetle Bait Rare 1% 100 min (1.66 hrs) Phantom Leech Bait Rare 1% 100 min (1.66 hrs) Borrowed Time Title Very Rare 0.33% 300 min (5 hrs) Reel Late Title Very Rare 0.33% 300 min (5 hrs) Sand Of Time Very Rare 0.33% 300 min (5 hrs) Quality Bait Crate Very Rare 0.33% 300 min (5 hrs) Neuro Slug Bait Very Rare 0.33% 300 min (5 hrs) Toxic Jelly Core Bait Very Rare 0.33% 300 min (5 hrs) Time Keeper Title Extremely Rare 0.18% 556 min (9.26 hrs) Master of Time Title Extremely Rare 0.18% 556 min (9.26 hrs) Mythical Essence Extremely Rare 0.18% 556 min (9.26 hrs) Hourglass Hull Extremely Rare 0.18% 556 min (9.26 hrs) Nightmare Larva Bait Extremely Rare 0.18% 556 min (9.26 hrs) ⏳The Final Fishness⏳ Title Ultra Rare 0.05% 5000 min (83.33 hrs) 1000-Year-Old Wood Ultra Rare 0.05% 5000 min (83.33 hrs) Timeless Threading Ultra Rare 0.05% 5000 min (83.33 hrs) Golden Worm Bait Ultra Rare 0.05% 5000 min (83.33 hrs) Hourglass Lantern Ultra Rare 0.05% 5000 min (83.33 hrs)

How to Increase Your Luck in AFK Mine?

Your luck percentage directly impacts the quality of rewards you receive. There are three ways to increase your AFK Mine luck:

1. Time-Based Luck: For every 15 minutes you spend in the AFK Mine, your luck increases by 10%. This bonus caps at 50% after 75 minutes of continuous AFK time. If you leave the mine or disconnect from the game, this luck bonus resets to zero.

2. Friend Boost: You can invite up to five friends to join your AFK Mine session. Each friend who joins through your invite adds 10% to your luck, up to a maximum of 50% with five friends.

3. Premium Boost: Players with a Roblox Premium subscription receive an additional 50% luck boost while in the AFK Mine.

These three luck sources can be combined for a maximum total of 150% luck (50% time-based + 50% friend boost + 50% premium). Free-to-play players can still achieve 100% luck through time-based bonuses and friend boosts.

What to Craft with AFK Mine Materials

The primary purpose of the rarer AFK Mine materials is to craft two exclusive items:

Rod of Time – Requirements

Timeless Threading

1000-Year-Old Wood

Ethereal Glass

Sand of Time

Mythical Essence

Hourglass Boat – Requirements

2x 1000-Year-Old Wood

Eternal Fuel

Hourglass Hull

Mythical Essence

The AFK Mine offers players a way to progress even when they can’t actively play the game. While the rarest rewards require significant patience or luck to obtain, the system ensures everyone can eventually craft the exclusive Rod of Time and Hourglass Boat with enough dedication.