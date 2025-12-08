Home » Puzzles » Computer Image – Crossword Clue Answers

Computer Image – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Computer Image, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Computer Image – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Computer Image.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersRES, TIF, GIF
4 LettersSCAN, ICON, LOGO, CRTS, JPEG, OPEN, BETA, MIDL, GIFS
5 LettersCLONE, PIXEL, GRABS, LORES, MORPH, UTERI, ASCII, CDROM, ICONS, JPEGS
6 LettersBITMAP, PIXELS, AVATAR, WEBCAM, RESCAN, MORPHS
7 LettersCLIPART, BITMAPS, RESIZES, BENEFIT, GIFFILE, AVATARS
8 LettersEMOTICON, GIFTWRAP, GRAPHICS, SCALABLE
9 LettersTHUMBNAIL, GIFFORMAT, TOSCANINI
10 LettersSCREENSHOT, EYECONTACT
11 LettersSCREENSAVER
13 LettersSTEGANOGRAPHY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

You may also like

“Put-down popularized on TikTok….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December...

Privileged Group – Crossword Clue Answers

Severance Cast – Crossword Clue Answers

Pumpkin Seed – Crossword Clue Answers

Reddit q&a – Crossword Clue Answers

Short Tailed Lemur – Crossword Clue Answers

Pars Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 8, 2025)

Chemical Element Ar- Crossword Clue Answers

Early Chinese Dynasty – Crossword Clue Answers