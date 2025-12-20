Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 21, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for December 21, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for December 21, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Verbs used when someone is crying in an intense or noisy way.

Verbs used when someone is crying in an intense or noisy way. Green category hint: Words describing feelings of nervousness or unease.

Words describing feelings of nervousness or unease. Blue Chill category hint: Natural land features shaped like depressions or channels.

Natural land features shaped like depressions or channels. Purple category hint: Each of these pairs with the same word linked to chance or prediction.

Today’s Conexo Answers for December 21, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for December 21, 2025 Rust Red: BAWL, SOB, SNIVEL, WAIL ( To cry loudly )

BAWL, SOB, SNIVEL, WAIL ( ) Green : FRET, SWEAT, FUSS, WORRY ( To feel anxious )

: FRET, SWEAT, FUSS, WORRY ( ) Blue Chill: BOWL, DIP, GULLY, RAVINE ( A natural basin )

BOWL, DIP, GULLY, RAVINE ( ) Purple: TELLER, COOKIE, ISLAND, 500 (Fortune ___)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This puzzle has a strong emotional thread running through much of the grid, which gives it a cohesive feel. Two of the verb based groups are very intuitive and help solvers gain traction quickly. The geography themed set adds a calm, descriptive contrast to the more expressive language elsewhere. The final phrase based group is a nice closer, offering a familiar and satisfying click once spotted. Overall, the grid feels balanced, accessible, and smoothly paced, making it an enjoyable solve that I’d rate 4 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.