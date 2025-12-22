Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 23, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for December 23, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for December 23, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Verbs used when making an urgent or desperate request.

Verbs used when making an urgent or desperate request. Green category hint: Objects that can be launched from a medieval weapon.

Objects that can be launched from a medieval weapon. Blue Chill category hint: Verbs that describe eating something very quickly, often paired with the word “down”.

Verbs that describe eating something very quickly, often paired with the word “down”. Purple category hint: Items commonly used to give a winter figure its familiar look.

Today’s Conexo Answers for December 23, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for December 23, 2025 Rust Red: APPEAL, BESEECH, IMPLORE, BEG ( To supplicate )

APPEAL, BESEECH, IMPLORE, BEG ( ) Green : ARROW, DART, SHAFT, PROJECTILE ( Can be shot with a crossbow )

: ARROW, DART, SHAFT, PROJECTILE ( ) Blue Chill: BOLT, WOLF, CHOW, GULP ( To eat really fast (with ‘down’ )

BOLT, WOLF, CHOW, GULP ( ) Purple: CARROT, COAL, SCARF, HAT (Used to decorate a snowman)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid has a nice narrative flow, moving from expressive language into concrete objects and everyday imagery. The supplication verbs give a strong and intuitive starting point, while the fast-eating set adds a bit of playful phrasing. The weapon-related group is clear without being niche, and the seasonal decorations provide a warm, familiar finish. Overall, the puzzle feels well balanced and approachable, with satisfying connections throughout. I’d rate this one 4 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.