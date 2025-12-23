Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 24, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for December 24, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for December 24, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Verbs connected to removing impurities or unwanted elements.

Verbs connected to removing impurities or unwanted elements. Green category hint: Figures that appear early in a foundational religious text.

Figures that appear early in a foundational religious text. Blue Chill category hint: Items you would regularly check to keep a vehicle running safely.

Items you would regularly check to keep a vehicle running safely. Purple category hint: Each of these completes a familiar seasonal phrase.

Today’s Conexo Answers for December 24, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for December 24, 2025 Rust Red: FILTER, SIEVE, STRAIN, PURIFY ( To separate from unwanted material )

FILTER, SIEVE, STRAIN, PURIFY ( ) Green : EVE, ADAM, NOAH, GOD ( Characters in the Book of Genesis )

: EVE, ADAM, NOAH, GOD ( ) Blue Chill: LIGHTS, FLUIDS, BRAKES, TIRES ( Routine car maintenance Checklist )

LIGHTS, FLUIDS, BRAKES, TIRES ( ) Purple: COOKIES, ISLAND, CAROL, TREE (Christmas ___)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid offers a satisfying mix of process-based language, general knowledge, and familiar routines. One group provides a very clean entry point thanks to tightly related verbs, while another leans on widely known names that many solvers will recognize instantly. The practical checklist set adds an everyday grounding that keeps things approachable. The final phrase-based group brings in a warm, recognizable theme that wraps the puzzle up neatly. Overall, the connections feel fair and well balanced, making for a smooth and enjoyable solve. I’d rate this one 4 out of 5.



You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.