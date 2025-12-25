Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 26, 2025

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for December 26, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints for December 26, 2025

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Anatomical components involved in vision.

Green category hint: Words used when something nearly happens or is very close.

Blue Chill category hint: Clothing items associated with a famous video game character.

Purple category hint: Each of these completes the same short phrase.

Today’s Conexo Answers for December 26, 2025

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for December 26, 2025 Rust Red: CONE, IRIS, PUPIL, LENS ( Parts of the eye )

Green: CLOSE, NEAR, ALMOST, PRACTICALLY (Just about)

Blue Chill: MUSTACHE, CAP, SHIRT, OVERALLS (Super Mario Costume)

Purple: CURTAIN, COLLECT, OPEN, JUDGEMENT (___ call)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid feels clean and well paced, with a mix of concrete knowledge and familiar language. One set is very straightforward and gives solvers a quick way in, while another relies more on recognizing a pop culture look. The near-synonym group is nicely tuned, with no odd word sticking out. The final phrase based connection provides a satisfying click once everything lines up. Overall, it’s a smooth and enjoyable solve that never feels forced, earning 4 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.