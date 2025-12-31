Conexo Hints And Answers Today: January 1, 2026

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for January 1, 2026

Today’s Conexo Hints for January 1, 2026

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Words you’d hear when reporters rush to share urgent updates.

Words you’d hear when reporters rush to share urgent updates. Green category hint: Names for solid objects you can picture in 3D.

Names for solid objects you can picture in 3D. Blue Chill category hint: Crunchy snacks that often come in small, bite sized forms.

Crunchy snacks that often come in small, bite sized forms. Purple category hint: Compound words that hide a dairy product inside them.

Today’s Conexo Answers for January 1, 2026

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for January 1, 2026 Rust Red: SCOOP, EXCLUSIVE, BREAKING, EXTRA ( Hot news! Just in 📰 )

SCOOP, EXCLUSIVE, BREAKING, EXTRA ( ) Green : CONE, SPHERE, PRISM, CUBE ( Three-dimensional shapes )

: CONE, SPHERE, PRISM, CUBE ( ) Blue Chill: WAFER, PRETZEL, POPCORN, PEANUT ( Unit of crunchy treat )

WAFER, PRETZEL, POPCORN, PEANUT ( ) Purple: ICECREAM, BUTTERFLY, MILKFISH, CHEESECLOTH (Compound words that “contain” dairy)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This puzzle balances playful language with a couple of clean, conceptual sets that make the solving flow nicely. The newsroom cluster gives an energetic start, while the geometric group offers a tidy anchor point. The crunchy snack set brings a fun, sensory twist, and the dairy-hidden compounds provide a clever final click that feels especially satisfying. Overall, the grid is creative without being difficult, making it an enjoyable and well-paced solve, 4 out of 5.



You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.