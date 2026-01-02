Conexo Hints And Answers Today: January 3, 2026

Do you love finding the links between words? We’re talking about Conexo, the daily puzzle game that challenges you to find the hidden themes in a grid of 16 words. The premise is simple, but the game can be tricky: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four, each sharing a common category. It’s a fantastic test of your wits and vocabulary. So, if you’re stuck, we’ve got you covered. Here are the hints and answers for today’s Conexo puzzle for January 3, 2026

Today’s Conexo Hints for January 3, 2026

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are the hints for today’s puzzle categories:

Rust Red category hint: Verbs involving forceful movement or pulling something along.

Verbs involving forceful movement or pulling something along. Green category hint: Words used to describe someone who isn’t feeling well.

Words used to describe someone who isn’t feeling well. Blue Chill category hint: Terms for being stuck in a difficult situation with no easy solution.

Terms for being stuck in a difficult situation with no easy solution. Purple category hint: Each of these completes the same sweet-themed phrase.

Today’s Conexo Answers for January 3, 2026

Ready to see the solution? Here are the answers for today’s Conexo:

Click to reveal today’s Conexo Answers for January 3, 2026 Rust Red: JERK, YANK, TUG, PULL ( Haul )

JERK, YANK, TUG, PULL ( ) Green : QUEASY, ILL, INFIRM, SICK ( Unwell )

: QUEASY, ILL, INFIRM, SICK ( ) Blue Chill: QUANDARY, PLIGHT, DILEMMA, IMPASSE ( Predicament )

QUANDARY, PLIGHT, DILEMMA, IMPASSE ( ) Purple: BAR, FLOSS, CANE, SHOP (Candy ___)

What did you think of today’s Conexo puzzle?

This grid is very vocabulary-forward, with clean synonym sets that make the logic feel fair and approachable. A couple of groups are likely to drop quickly, giving a good sense of early progress. The predicament set adds a slightly more abstract flavor without becoming vague. The final phrase-based group provides a familiar and satisfying finish. Overall, it’s a smooth and steady solve that lands comfortably at 4 out of 5.



How to Play Conexo

Conexo is a daily word challenge from Daydash, the creators of the popular game Contexto. The concept is simple but engaging: you start with a grid of 16 words and must find four hidden groups of four. Each group is tied together by a common theme, which could be anything from words “Makeup tools” to “Fiber Crops.”

Here’s how you get started:

Analyze the Grid: Scan all 16 words to spot any obvious connections or potential themes. Make a Guess: Tap on four words you think form a group. The game will automatically submit your selection. Keep Trying: If your guess is correct, the group will lock in, and its theme will be revealed. If you’re wrong, you can simply try again. A key feature of Conexo is that you get unlimited guesses, so there’s no penalty for a wrong combination. Use Hints: If you find yourself completely stuck, you can use the Hint button. This will reveal two or three words that belong in the same category, giving you a helpful nudge.

The categories are color-coded to indicate their difficulty, starting with Rust Red (the most straightforward) and moving through Green, Blue Chill, and Purple (the trickiest). A new puzzle drops every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge each day.