Contexto #1189 Hints, Answer Today – December 20, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1189, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1189 Hints for December 20, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often associated with keeping something contained or restricted.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter C.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1189 Answer (December 20, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1189 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1189 is CAGE.

This puzzle sits in the area of objects tied to control, holding, or confinement rather than movement or freedom. Once solvers move toward ideas of enclosures or barriers, the options narrow fairly quickly. There are a few nearby concepts that might momentarily distract, but the core idea is straightforward and widely understood. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1188 Answer (December 19, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1188 on December 19, 2025, was: