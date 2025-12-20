Contexto #1190 Hints, Answer Today – December 21, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1190, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1190 Hints for December 21, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often associated with nature and moving water.

Hint No.2: It has 9 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter W.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1190 Answer (December 21, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1190 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1190 is WATERFALL.

This puzzle leans into natural features rather than manmade objects or emotions. Once solvers drift toward landscapes involving water and motion, the direction becomes clearer. There are several nearby ideas related to rivers, lakes, and scenery that can slow things slightly, but the image itself is very familiar, keeping the challenge moderate. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1189 Answer (December 20, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1189 on December 20, 2025, was: