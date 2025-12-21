Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1191 Hints, Answer Today – December 22, 2025

Contexto #1191 Hints, Answer Today – December 22, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1191, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1191 Hints for December 22, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with a small enclosed space used for staying or traveling.
  • Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter C.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1191 Answer (December 22, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1191 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1191 is CABIN.

This puzzle sits in the space of places rather than objects, pointing toward something that offers shelter or a defined interior. Once solvers move into ideas of rooms, structures, or compartments, the possibilities narrow steadily. There are a few related terms that might briefly distract, but the concept is familiar from travel, stories, and everyday language. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1190 Answer (December 21, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1190 on December 21, 2025, was:

WATERFALL

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

