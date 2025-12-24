Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1194 Hints, Answer Today – December 25, 2025

Contexto #1194 Hints, Answer Today – December 25, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1194, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1194 Hints for December 25, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often associated with gathering, leisure, or shared spaces.
  • Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1194 Answer (December 25, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1194 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1194 is POOL.

This puzzle sits in the realm of places and activities rather than emotions or tools. Once solvers move toward ideas involving water, recreation, or things that collect together, the possibilities narrow. A few related meanings can pull guesses in different directions, but the core concept is common and familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1193 Answer (December 24, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1193 on December 24, 2025, was:

MARSHMALLOW

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

