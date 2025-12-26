Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1196 Hints, Answer Today – December 27, 2025

Contexto #1196 Hints, Answer Today – December 27, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1196, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Contexto #1196 Hints, Answer Today – December 27, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1196 Hints for December 27, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with animals that are smaller or younger than usual.
  • Hint No.2: It has 4 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1196 Answer (December 27, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1196 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1196 is PONY.

This puzzle leans toward simple mechanics and cause-and-effect rather than places or emotions. Once solvers shift into thinking about tools or basic physical actions that create movement, the possibilities narrow steadily. There are a few nearby concepts in the same mechanical space, but the idea itself is very familiar, keeping the challenge reasonable. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1195 Answer (December 26, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1195 on December 26, 2025, was:

LEVER

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

NYT Pips #131 Answer Today – December 27, 2025

Octordle #1433 Hints And Answers Today: December 27, 2025

Quordle #1433 Hints And Answers Today: December 27, 2025

NYT Wordle #1652 Hints, Answers Today – December 27, 2025

“If you ask me…” NYT Strands #664 Hints, Answers Today:...

NYT Connections #930 Hints, Answers Today – December 27, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 27, 2025

Balearic Islands – Crossword Clue Answers

Cereal Grains – Crossword Clue Answers

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (December 26, 2025)