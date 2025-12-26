Contexto #1196 Hints, Answer Today – December 27, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1196, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1196 Hints for December 27, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often linked with animals that are smaller or younger than usual.

Hint No.2: It has 4 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1196 Answer (December 27, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1196 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1196 is PONY.

This puzzle leans toward simple mechanics and cause-and-effect rather than places or emotions. Once solvers shift into thinking about tools or basic physical actions that create movement, the possibilities narrow steadily. There are a few nearby concepts in the same mechanical space, but the idea itself is very familiar, keeping the challenge reasonable. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1195 Answer (December 26, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1195 on December 26, 2025, was: