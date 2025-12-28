Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1198 Hints, Answer Today – December 29, 2025

Contexto #1198 Hints, Answer Today – December 29, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1198, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Contexto #1198 Hints, Answer Today – December 29, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1198 Hints for December 29, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often found in nature and noticed because of its hard outer shell.
  • Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter B.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1198 Answer (December 29, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1198 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1198 is BEETLE.

This puzzle sits in the world of small creatures rather than places or objects. Once solvers move toward insects or crawling life forms, the direction becomes clearer. There are several nearby possibilities in this category that could briefly distract, but the general idea is familiar from everyday encounters and learning. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1197 Answer (December 28, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1197 on December 28, 2025, was:

AIRBAG

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

NYT Pips #133 Answer Today – December 29, 2025

“Are you putting me on?” NYT Strands #666 Hints, Answers...

Octordle #1435 Hints And Answers Today: December 29, 2025

Quordle #1435 Hints And Answers Today: December 29, 2025

NYT Wordle #1654 Hints, Answers Today – December 29, 2025

NYT Connections #932 Hints, Answers Today – December 29, 2025

Conexo Hints And Answers Today: December 29, 2025

Today’s Hurdle #1457 Answer – December 28, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1339: December 28, 2025

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1338: December 27, 2025