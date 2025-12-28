Contexto #1198 Hints, Answer Today – December 29, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1198, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1198 Hints for December 29, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often found in nature and noticed because of its hard outer shell.

Often found in nature and noticed because of its hard outer shell. Hint No.2: It has 6 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter B .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1198 Answer (December 29, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1198 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1198 is BEETLE.

This puzzle sits in the world of small creatures rather than places or objects. Once solvers move toward insects or crawling life forms, the direction becomes clearer. There are several nearby possibilities in this category that could briefly distract, but the general idea is familiar from everyday encounters and learning. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1197 Answer (December 28, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1197 on December 28, 2025, was: