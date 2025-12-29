Contexto #1199 Hints, Answer Today – December 30, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1199, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1199 Hints for December 30, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often associated with heat, light, or something actively burning.

Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1199 Answer (December 30, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1199 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1199 is FLAME.

This puzzle sits in the space of basic physical phenomena rather than objects or places. Once solvers move toward ideas involving fire, warmth, or visible energy, the possibilities narrow quickly. There are a few closely related terms that could momentarily divert guesses, but the core concept is very familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1198 Answer (December 29, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1198 on December 29, 2025, was: