Contexto #1199 Hints, Answer Today – December 30, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1199, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1199 Hints for December 30, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often associated with heat, light, or something actively burning.
  • Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1199 Answer (December 30, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1199 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1199 is FLAME.

This puzzle sits in the space of basic physical phenomena rather than objects or places. Once solvers move toward ideas involving fire, warmth, or visible energy, the possibilities narrow quickly. There are a few closely related terms that could momentarily divert guesses, but the core concept is very familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1198 Answer (December 29, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1198 on December 29, 2025, was:

BEETLE

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

