Contexto #1200 Hints, Answer Today – December 31, 2025

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1200, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1200 Hints for December 31, 2025

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often found mixed into foods or eaten as a small snack.

Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter R.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter N.

Today’s Contexto #1200 Answer (December 31, 2025)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1200 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1200 is RAISIN.

This puzzle sits in the space of everyday food items rather than places or emotions. Once solvers drift toward ingredients that are added in small amounts or enjoyed on their own, the target area becomes clearer. There are several similar items in this category that can cause brief hesitation, but the overall concept is very familiar. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1199 Answer (December 30, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1199 on December 30, 2025, was: