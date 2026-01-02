Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1203 Hints, Answer Today – January 3, 2026

Contexto #1203 Hints, Answer Today – January 3, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1203, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1203 Hints for January 3, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with storage, maintenance, or vehicles.
  • Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter G.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1203 Answer (January 3, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1203 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1203 is GARAGE.

This puzzle sits in the space of household or property-related places rather than objects or emotions. Once solvers move toward areas connected with homes and practical use, the possibilities narrow quickly. There are a few nearby concepts that might briefly distract, but the idea is familiar and easy to picture. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1202 Answer (January 2, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1202 on January 2, 2025, was:

DISINFECTANT

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

