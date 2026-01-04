Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1205 Hints, Answer Today – January 5, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1205, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1205 Hints for January 5, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with stories, legends, and the night.
  • Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter V.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1205 Answer (January 5, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1205 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1205 is VAMPIRE.

This puzzle moves into the realm of folklore and fiction rather than everyday objects or places. Once solvers drift toward mythical or supernatural themes, the search space narrows quickly. There are a few related creatures and concepts that could briefly distract, but the core idea is widely known and easy to recognize. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1204 Answer (January 4, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1204 on January 4, 2025, was:

COBBLER

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

