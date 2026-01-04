Contexto #1205 Hints, Answer Today – January 5, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1205, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1205 Hints for January 5, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often linked with stories, legends, and the night.

Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter V.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1205 Answer (January 5, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1205 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1205 is VAMPIRE.

This puzzle moves into the realm of folklore and fiction rather than everyday objects or places. Once solvers drift toward mythical or supernatural themes, the search space narrows quickly. There are a few related creatures and concepts that could briefly distract, but the core idea is widely known and easy to recognize. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1204 Answer (January 4, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1204 on January 4, 2025, was: