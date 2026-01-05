Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1206 Hints, Answer Today – January 6, 2026

Contexto #1206 Hints, Answer Today – January 6, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1206, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Contexto #1206 Hints, Answer Today – January 6, 2026

Today’s Contexto #1206 Hints for January 6, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often connected with information about places or the world.
  • Hint No.2: It has 5 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter A.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter S.

Today’s Contexto #1206 Answer (January 6, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1206 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1206 is ATLAS.

This puzzle sits in the space of knowledge and reference materials rather than objects you use daily. Once solvers move toward ideas involving geography or collections of information, the direction becomes clearer. There are a few related terms that might briefly distract, but the concept is familiar from school and general learning. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1205 Answer (January 5, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1205 on January 5, 2025, was:

VAMPIRE

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Powerful Person- Crossword Clue Answers

Large Antelope – Crossword Clue Answers

NYT Pips #141 Answer Today – January 6, 2026

Octordle #1443 Hints And Answers Today: January 6, 2026

NYT Wordle #1662 Hints, Answers Today – January 6, 2026

“Look up!” NYT Strands #674 Hints, Answers Today: January 6,...

NYT Connections #940 Hints, Answers Today – January 6, 2026

Husband of Gaia – Crossword Clue Answers

Wetland Area – Crossword Clue Answers

Female Koala – Crossword Clue Answers