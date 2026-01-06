Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1207 Hints, Answer Today – January 7, 2026

Contexto #1207 Hints, Answer Today – January 7, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1207, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Contexto #1207 Hints, Answer Today – January 7, 2026

Today’s Contexto #1207 Hints for January 7, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often associated with being unwell or staying home unexpectedly.
  • Hint No.2: It has 3 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter U.

Today’s Contexto #1207 Answer (January 7, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1207 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1207 is ATLAS.

This puzzle sits in the area of health and everyday ailments rather than places or objects. Once solvers move toward common illnesses or reasons people might miss routine activities, the search space narrows very quickly. There are only a few close options in this space, making the solution fairly direct. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1206 Answer (January 6, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1206 on January 6, 2025, was:

ATLAS

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Out of Order – Crossword Clue Answers

Bottom Line – Crossword Clue Answers

Jewel Boxes – Crossword Clue Answers

D&D – Crossword Clue Answers

Thin Paper – Crossword Clue Answers

Super Ending – Crossword Clue Answers

Cash Register Compartment – Crossword Clue Answers

Temporary State NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

Small Snare Drum – Crossword Clue Answers

Front Part of Ship – Crossword Clue Answers