Contexto #1209 Hints, Answer Today – January 9, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1209, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1209 Hints for January 9, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often associated with the sea and things found on or near the coast.

Often associated with the sea and things found on or near the coast. Hint No.2: It has 7 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter S .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter P.

Today’s Contexto #1209 Answer (January 9, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1209 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1209 is SCALLOP.

This puzzle sits in the space of natural items connected to water and coastal environments. Once solvers move toward ocean related themes, the range of possibilities narrows, though there are a few nearby concepts that can overlap and slow progress slightly. The idea itself is familiar from food, nature, or everyday references, keeping the challenge moderate. I would rate this Contexto 4 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1208 Answer (January 8, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1208 on January 8, 2025, was: