Contexto #1210 Hints, Answer Today – January 10, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1210, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1210 Hints for January 10, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often connected with truth, rules, and serious consequences.
  • Hint No.2: It has 7 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter P.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1210 Answer (January 10, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1210 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1210 is PERJURY.

This puzzle leans into formal systems and actions that carry weight rather than everyday objects or emotions. Once solvers move toward ideas involving honesty, responsibility, and structured settings, the direction becomes clearer. There are a few nearby concepts that can overlap in meaning, which may cause some careful testing before landing on the right word. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1209 Answer (January 9, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1209 on January 9, 2025, was:

SCALLOP

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

