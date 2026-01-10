Contexto #1211 Hints, Answer Today – January 11, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1211, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1211 Hints for January 11, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often linked with cutting or dividing tasks.

Often linked with cutting or dividing tasks. Hint No.2: It has 7 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter C .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter R.

Today’s Contexto #1211 Answer (January 11, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1211 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1211 is CLEAVER.

This puzzle leans into formal systems and actions that carry weight rather than everyday objects or emotions. Once solvers move toward ideas involving honesty, responsibility, and structured settings, the direction becomes clearer. There are a few nearby concepts that can overlap in meaning, which may cause some careful testing before landing on the right word. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1210 Answer (January 10, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1210 on January 10, 2025, was: