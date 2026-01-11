Contexto #1212 Hints, Answer Today – January 12, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1212, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1212 Hints for January 12, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often appears as bubbles or a light layer on the surface of something.

Often appears as bubbles or a light layer on the surface of something. Hint No.2: It has 4 letters .

It has . Hint No.3: It starts with the letter F .

It starts with the letter . Hint No.4: It ends with the letter M.

Today’s Contexto #1212 Answer (January 12, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1212 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1212 is FOAM.

This puzzle leans toward textures and physical states rather than solid objects or places. Once solvers move into ideas involving bubbles, lightness, or frothy surfaces, the search space narrows quickly. There are a few related terms that could momentarily distract, but the core concept is common and easy to recognize. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

