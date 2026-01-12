Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1213 Hints, Answer Today – January 13, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1213, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1213 Hints for January 13, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with something sweet, small, and easy to recognize.
  • Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter C.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1213 Answer (January 13, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1213 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1213 is CHERRY.

This puzzle sits in the world of familiar foods and everyday flavors. Once solvers move toward sweet items or things commonly used as a topping or ingredient, the direction becomes clearer. There are a few nearby possibilities in the same category that could cause brief hesitation, but the concept itself is very well known. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1212 Answer (January 12, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1212 on January 12, 2025, was:

FOAM

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

