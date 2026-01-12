Contexto #1213 Hints, Answer Today – January 13, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1213, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1213 Hints for January 13, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often linked with something sweet, small, and easy to recognize.

Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter C.

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1213 Answer (January 13, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1213 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1213 is CHERRY.

This puzzle sits in the world of familiar foods and everyday flavors. Once solvers move toward sweet items or things commonly used as a topping or ingredient, the direction becomes clearer. There are a few nearby possibilities in the same category that could cause brief hesitation, but the concept itself is very well known. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1212 Answer (January 12, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1212 on January 12, 2025, was: