Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1214 Hints, Answer Today – January 14, 2026

Contexto #1214 Hints, Answer Today – January 14, 2026

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1214, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Contexto #1214 Hints, Answer Today – January 14, 2026

Today’s Contexto #1214 Hints for January 14, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often used when you want to check or confirm the meaning of words.
  • Hint No.2: It has 10 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter D.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1214 Answer (January 14, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1214 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1214 is DICTIONARY.

This puzzle leans into learning and language tools rather than places or emotions. Once solvers move toward themes of words, meanings, and reference materials, the direction becomes clear and the search space narrows quickly. A few related resources could cause minor detours, but the concept is familiar and straightforward. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1213 Answer (January 13, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1213 on January 13, 2025, was:

CHERRY

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Heat Rub for Pain – Crossword Clue Answers

“Botch Job” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

NYT Pips #150 Answer Today – January 15, 2026

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: January 14,...

Caitlin Clark – Crossword Clue Answers

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,376) Answers Today- January 14, 2026