Contexto #1214 Hints, Answer Today – January 14, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1214, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1214 Hints for January 14, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

Hint No.1: Often used when you want to check or confirm the meaning of words.

Hint No.2: It has 10 letters .

Hint No.3: It starts with the letter D .

Hint No.4: It ends with the letter Y.

Today’s Contexto #1214 Answer (January 14, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1214 Answer The word for today’s Contexto #1214 is DICTIONARY.

This puzzle leans into learning and language tools rather than places or emotions. Once solvers move toward themes of words, meanings, and reference materials, the direction becomes clear and the search space narrows quickly. A few related resources could cause minor detours, but the concept is familiar and straightforward. I would rate this Contexto 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Contexto #1213 Answer (January 13, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1213 on January 13, 2025, was: