Contexto #1216 Hints, Answer Today – January 16, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1216, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1216 Hints for January 16, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with travel, speed, and the open road.
  • Hint No.2: It has 9 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter M.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter E.

Today’s Contexto #1216 Answer (January 16, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1216 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1216 is MOTORCYCLE.

This puzzle leans into transportation and movement rather than food, emotions, or places. Once solvers head toward vehicles and ways people travel, the direction becomes clear and the options narrow quickly. A few similar terms in the same category could cause brief detours, but the concept is concrete and easy to picture. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1215 Answer (January 15, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1215 on January 15, 2025, was:

PHARMACIST

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

