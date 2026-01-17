Home » Puzzles » Contexto #1218 Hints, Answer Today – January 18, 2026

Contexto #1218 Hints, Answer Today – January 18, 2026

Contexto is the ultimate test of your contextual vocabulary, where an AI determines how close your guess is to the secret word. Unlike Wordle, you have unlimited guesses, but the challenge lies in understanding the subtle contextual links between words. The closer your word ranks to #1, the hotter you are! If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, Contexto #1218, or need a little help in the right direction to bring that rank down, here are the clues and the answer you need.

Today’s Contexto #1218 Hints for January 18, 2026

Here are a few hints to guide you to the secret word.

  • Hint No.1: Often linked with engines, fuel, and transportation.
  • Hint No.2: It has 6 letters.
  • Hint No.3: It starts with the letter D.
  • Hint No.4: It ends with the letter L.

Today’s Contexto #1218 Answer (January 18, 2026)

Ready to see the word and finish the game with a rank of #1?

Click to Reveal Contexto #1218 Answer

The word for today’s Contexto #1218 is DIESEL.

This puzzle leans into machinery and everyday industry rather than food or emotions. Once solvers move toward vehicles, power, or what keeps engines running, the direction becomes clear. There are several related terms in this space that might cause brief hesitation, but the concept is common and recognizable, keeping difficulty moderate. I would rate this Contexto 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

You can also check out today’s answers for other popular puzzles:

Yesterday’s Contexto #1217 Answer (January 17, 2026)

In case you missed yesterday’s contexto, the answer to contexto #1217 on January 17, 2025, was:

DOLL

How to Play Contexto

Contexto is a word-guessing game that utilizes an AI algorithm to provide contextual clues.

  1. Guess: Type any word and press Enter.
  2. Rank: The game provides a rank for your word. The secret word is always rank #1. A rank of 10 means your word is the 10th closest word to the secret word based on the AI’s contextual analysis.
  3. Analyze: Use the ranks of your previous guesses (and the color coding: Green for close, Orange for warm, Pink for cold) to narrow down the correct context until you guess the rank #1 word.

