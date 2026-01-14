If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Continent, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Continent – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Continent.

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Continent. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters SA 3 Letters AFR, EUR, NAM 4 Letters ASIA, EURO, LAND, CALM, PURE, EAST, MAIN, WEST, AMER, AFRO 5 Letters EUROS, OCEAN, SOBER, EARTH, STOIC, WORLD, ASIAN, THEEU, COAST 6 Letters AFRICA, EUROPE, CHASTE, OCEANS, CURBED, DECENT, INTACT, LENTEN, LEVANT, ORIENT, SHAKER, VESTAL, VIRGIN, PANGEA, ASIANS, ASIANA 7 Letters AMERICA, ASCETIC, ASEXUAL, AUSTERE, BRIDLED, EURASIA, FAREAST, OCEANIA, PANGAEA, SPARTAN, AFRICAN, ASIATIC, EPEIRIC 8 Letters LANDMASS, MAINLAND, CELIBATE, VIRGINAL, EASTLAND, ENCRATIC, MAIDENLY, NEAREAST, NEWWORLD, OCCIDENT, OLDWORLD, PLATONIC, SWORNOFF, TEETOTAL, LAURASIA, EURASIAN, EUROPEAN, ANARTICA, ATLANTIS 9 Letters ABSTINENT, TEMPERATE, INHIBITED, AUSTRALIA, ANTIPODES, APOSTOLIC, ASIAMAJOR, ASIAMINOR, DOWNUNDER, PENINSULA, RECHABITE, ANTARCTIC 10 Letters ANTARCTICA, ABSTEMIOUS, RESTRAINED, ABSTAINING, FRUITARIAN, MIDDLEEAST, ONTHEWAGON, VEGETARIAN, PANAMERICA, AUSTRALIAN, EURAFRICAN, EURASIATIC 11 Letters ABSTENTIOUS, RESPECTABLE, RESTRAINING, AUSTRALASIA, NEPHALISTIC, PYTHAGOREAN 12 Letters GONDWANALAND, SUBCONTINENT, COASTTOCOAST 13 Letters THEOLDCOUNTRY 14 Letters SELFRESTRAINED 15 Letters ANTARCTICCIRCLE 17 Letters EASTERNHEMISPHERE, SEXUALLYABSTINENT, WESTERNHEMISPHERE

