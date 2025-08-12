Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Cookie Run Kingdom Codes on August 12th, 2025.

While you can keep grinding to obtain rewards and items in Cookie Run Kingdom, it can be a long and challenging process. Fortunately, the developer generously keeps releasing various codes to help the community get rewards of all kinds. However, these codes don’t stay active for long, hence it is highly recommended that players redeem them swiftly. In this article, we have listed all the Cookie Run Kingdom codes that you can redeem to obtain rewards like Crystals and Choco Chalk to make your journey easier.

All Active Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

Below, we have all the active codes that you can redeem to get rewards. Make sure to do so swiftly before they expire.

FIVEHUNDREDGRATS – Redeem to get 5,000 Crystals, 3,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,500 Choco Chalk ( new )

Expired Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

Next, we have all the expired and inactive codes of the game that can no longer give you any rewards.

VALIVETABLEREAD

CRKCOOLSUMMER

CKXBCMINIGAME

CKBEASTSUCCESS05

KINGDOM1MILLION

FIVEHUNDREDINSTA

SUNNYLIUCOUPON4U

3HUNDREDKDISCORD

IHWANPRESENT2504

AKMUDADADADADADA

CREMEDELACREME25

100KSUBSCOOKIETH

2025COOKIERUNFAN

CRK4THANNIVERSARYEIT

CRK4THANNIVERSARYOF

CRK4THANNIVERSARYOW

CRK4THANNIVERSARYSH

PONPONLINKINGDOM

COOKIERUNFUNTRIP

KINGDOMLIVE2412

HUSBANDOFTHEYEAR

FIVEHUNDREDTWEET

ONEHUNDREDHOORAY

KINGDOMLIVE2409

NDRUNNERCOMBO441

MYCOOKIECHIMCHAK

HAPPYDISCORDBDAY

How to Redeem the Codes

There are two ways to redeem the codes in the game. We have listed both of them below for you to check out:

In-Game Method

Launch Cookie Run Kingdom on your device. Make sure that you are outside the battle and click on the top-right corner to open the Menu. Next, click on the Coupons button. Enter an active code when the web browser opens.

Web Browser Method

Open the redemption website. Enter your DevPlay Account in the empty box. Enter the code in the Coupon Code section. Click the Claim Reward option to redeem the code.

Where to Get More Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

The best way to get the latest codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update it as soon as a new update drops or the developer releases new code. You can also follow the official Cookie Run Kingdom X account to keep tabs on the latest happenings. We have also listed all other social media platforms where you can follow the game:

How to Fix Cookie Run Kingdom Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why your code might not work in the game. We have listed some of the reasons below.

Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the guide. Make sure to redeem the codes while they last.