Copilot Gets Deep Research, Actions on Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary

Announced on April 4, 2025, Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, Copilot got major upgrades like Deep Research, Pages, AI podcasts, memory, and real-world actions.

It now goes beyond chat: it researches deeply, drafts with you, turns notes into podcasts, and remembers your preferences.

You can even ask it to book tickets or make reservations; rollout has started but depends on region, platform, and language.

Microsoft just turned 50, and instead of throwing a party, they gave Copilot AI new features. What’s new? Deep Research, Pages, AI-generated podcasts, Copilot Search, and the ability to book tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Deep Research: Your AI Research Assistant

Copilot can already fetch answers from the web. However, Deep Research digs deeper, searching tens and hundreds of websites, documents, and images to create a detailed report. That’s a lot of sources, which is why it is called deep research in the first place. Google’s Gemini started this last year. ChatGPT and Grok followed earlier this year. Now it’s the Copilot’s turn.

Deep Research is good for any topic that you think needs deeper research and more than surface-level information. Deep Research can take a few minutes to run, but the output is much deeper than your average AI search, and it pulls data in real time from the internet.

2. Pages: Turning Research into Drafts

Deep Research works best when paired with another new feature called Pages. It is a space where both you and AI can work on the same text. Think of it like ChatGPT Canvas and Gemini. You can refine and iterate on drafts while keeping the conversation going. However, the implementation could be a bit different.

Apart from just being a space, Co-pilot can also organize your notes, research, and content into a draft. Along with being a Canvas, it’s kind of like NotebookLM features included, but integrated right inside Copilot.

3. Podcasts: A Personal AI-Generated Radio

Another feature that’s very similar to NotebookLM is the new podcast. Got too much info to read? Ask Copilot to turn your notes, studies, or links into a personalized podcast where two AIs are having a conversation on the chosen topic so you can listen and learn. It’ll walk you through the topic, compare options, and you can even talk to it while listening to dig deeper. Think of it as your own private AI radio show.

Google also started integrating this podcast feature into Google’s Gemini recently. However, it’s different from the Co-pilot Daily, which is personalized news in audio format.

4. Memory: Copilot That Remembers You

Copilot now remembers your preferences, past actions, and what kind of help you usually ask for. So if you say you are a vegetarian, it will remember that and suggest only vegetarian restaurants when asked. It can remember your daily routine and suggest accordingly., etc. Don’t worry, you can manage or delete this memory anytime. Also, this feature is already available in other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini.

5. Actions: Copilot That Works for You

You can now ask Copilot to take real actions like booking a table, grabbing event tickets, or making reservations. Microsoft is teaming up with platforms like Booking.com, OpenTable, Skyscanner, and more to make this happen.

Many experts claim this year to be the year of AI Agents. Even Open AI, Google, and Anthropic are working on their own version of this. Open AI already released an Operator that can control the computer and do tasks for you. We also have Claude Computer Use and Google Project Mariner.

Microsoft 365 users also get something special: Research Agents. These are AI tools that can pull and analyze data from internal company repositories. Think of them like Deep Research, but tuned for business.

Deep Research in Microsoft Copilot AI

All these features are rolling out gradually. Availability depends on where you live, what platform you’re on, and what language you use. So you might not see them immediately, but they’re coming.

Copilot is no longer just an AI chatbot that answers simple questions. It’s evolving into into complete AI assistant to the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini. Now it can research, organize, remember, act, speak, and even draft or podcast for you. But just how good is it? We will share our results in a comparison article soon.