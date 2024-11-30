Could Elon Musk Buy D&D? Hasbro Stock Jumps as Fans Worry

This week, things took a surprising turn in the gaming world when Elon Musk, hinted at possibly buying Hasbro, the company behind Dungeons & Dragons. The controversy started when Musk got upset about comments in the 40th Anniversary “Making of D&D” book, especially those about the game’s OG creator, Gary Gygax.

What Sparks the Dungeons & Dragons Controversy

Things heated up when Jason Tondro, D&D’s product lead, wrote a foreword in the anniversary book. It looks like he wants to separate the current version of the game from its original creators, which didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

Musk then responded with a tweet and pointed: “Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons.” Soon after, Musk casually threw out a question about Hasbro’s price tag, causing a stir in the gaming community.

What makes this whole thing even more interesting is that Hasbro isn’t just about Dungeons & Dragons. They own some huge franchises like Transformers, My Little Pony, and Monopoly. Now, fans of these other brands are starting to get worried too, wondering how a takeover like this could change things for their favorite franchises.

If you remember, back in 2017, Musk casually asked how much is Twitter worth on the platform – and well, we all know how that turned out. Seven years later, he owns the platform and since then has made a number of changes including a name change. So when Musk casually asked, “How much is Hasbro?” obviously fans and the stock market took notice. Of course, there’s always a chance this is just Musk being his usual self. He is known for tweeting things that don’t always lead to anything, but it’ll be interesting to see how this one goes.

D&D Community Reacts with Mixed Response to Potential Musk Takeover

The reaction from the D&D community has been mixed, with strong opinions from all sides. A lot of long-time players are worried about keeping the game’s original feel and legacy. One player tweeted, “Thanks for your support of Gary, Elon. When I posted the first comment a few days ago – I really wanted people to remember who actually made Dungeons & Dragons and why Gary (and Dave Arneson) don’t deserve to be erased from history. Glad my initial post made such an impact!”

Others are concerned about what changes might come with new ownership, especially since Musk is known for his bold views on social issues. “There is probably no one I’d less want to play D&D with than Elon Musk,” one fan pointed out the community’s growing concern. Another noted, “D&D actually requires work, intelligence, and camaraderie to fully enjoy, so I’m not sure why Elon cares about it at all since he possesses none of those qualities.”

The Bigger Picture for Hasbro and D&D

Hasbro is currently worth nearly $9 billion, and its stock suddenly jumped on Friday after Musk posted his tweet. It just goes to show how even a casual comment from someone like Elon Musk can really affect the market. Right now, both the gaming world and investors are watching this situation closely.

We don’t know yet if Musk’s interest will turn into something bigger though, but from this, we learn that when gaming culture, big companies, and social media come together, they can cause some big changes in the market. What do you think the next chapter might bring for the iconic Dungeons and Dragons game?