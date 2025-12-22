If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cowardly Lion Portrayer, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Cowardly Lion Portrayer – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cowardly Lion Portrayer.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LEN, IFI, TIN 4 Letters LAHR, ALDA, APER, BERT, LAGR, SCAR, ZEKE, TOTO, LAIR, BAUM, ROAR, MANE, ALAN, OILY 5 Letters LAHRS, SISSY, MEDAL, NERVE 6 Letters OTOOLE, TINMAN, BRAVER 7 Letters FEARFUL, COURAGE 8 Letters BERTLAHR 9 Letters YELLOWCUB 10 Letters SCAREDYCAT, PAPERTIGER, LFRANKBAUM 11 Letters IFIWEREKING 12 Letters DONTBEAFRAID 13 Letters LOSTONESNERVE 15 Letters YELLOWSUBMARINE 17 Letters TINMANSBESTFRIEND

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.