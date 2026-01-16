If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Creatures That Turn Into Humans on Land, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Creatures That Turn Into Humans on Land – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Creatures That Turn Into Humans on Land.

5 letters – SEALS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Creatures That Turn Into Humans on Land. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters NESS, OWLS, EELS, CRUP 5 Letters SEALS, KELPI, ASSAL, ACORN, BURNT, PIXIE, KNARL 6 Letters KELPIE, WATSON, THRUST, APOLLO, ASHORE, SELKIE, JARVEY, SPHINX, DUGBOG, RUNNER 7 Letters PAISLEY, HONESTY, KELPIES, COCKLES, BEGONIA, MARINES, GALILEE, UNICORN, CENTAUR 8 Letters LEMONADE, CAMPBELL, URBANISE, APOLLOXI, BARBADOS, DJIBOUTI 9 Letters ONEANDALL, HIGHLANDS, COINTREAU, MOLEHILLS, LETHIFOLD, HINKYPUNK 10 Letters TURTONATOR 13 Letters WEEPINGANGELS 15 Letters THEMINDELECTRIC 16 Letters THELITTLEMERMAID

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue.