If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Cricket Scores, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Cricket Scores – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Cricket Scores.

3 letters – BYE

BYE 4 letters – BYES, RUNS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Cricket Scores. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters NIL, RUN, SIX, BYE, BAT, URN 4 Letters BYES, RUNS, URNS, BYRE, DUCK, FOUR, TEAL, ARUN, RUNG, SLEW, ADIN, WIDE, POCO, MARK, TIES, FAIR 5 Letters SIXES, EXTRA, RUNIC, DRUNK, RUNUP, RERUN, TEMPO, RUINS 6 Letters RERUNS, NINETY, SINGLE, TWENTY, EXTRAS, RUNWAY, RESULT, CANADA 7 Letters FIFTIES, GOODBYE, RUNDOWN, RUNFREE, ROOTRUN 8 Letters RUNSDOWN, TRIALRUN, LAMEDUCK, COMPOSES, DUMMYRUN 9 Letters TESTCARDS, RUNSCARED, CENTURION, TELEGRAPH, EXTRATIME 11 Letters TOTALRECALL, TAKEREVENGE 12 Letters TWENTYTWENTY, BILLFRINDALL 13 Letters SPORTSMANLIKE 15 Letters EXTRAORDINARILY, DISNEYBUGJIMINY, GAMEWITHWICKETS, WIRELESSSERVICE 16 Letters OVERANDOVERAGAIN

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.