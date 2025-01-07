Crunchyroll Announces Manga App – Plans to Launch in 2025

Crunchyroll has announced its first manga app for both Android and iOS smartphones.

The app will be released sometime in 2025, however, the exact date or timeline was not revealed.

The app won’t be free. You will need a premium subscription to unlock access to the popular manga series but the prices were not revealed.

Crunchyroll has made an interesting announcement at CES 2025 that started on 7th January 2025 and will continue till 11th January 2025. This is something that will bring a smile to every anime and manga fan. Crunchyroll says they are working on a standalone app called Crunchyroll Manga, separate from their existing app.

Also Read:

Crunchyroll is already the best app on the planet for all things anime. With over 100 million users worldwide, it is the go-to destination if you are even remotely into the anime world. However, users have been asking for manga support for some time now. Especially, after Crunchyroll decided to pull the plug on their existing Manga app in 2023. The Crunchyroll Manga app was initially launched in 2013, however, was riddled with issues and was eventually shut down 2 years ago.

It seems the team behind Crunchyroll has listened to the feedback since they are now working, again, on a new dedicated manga app. While Crunchyroll Manga will initially launch for both Android and iOS platforms, the team has plans for a web app as well so users can watch their favorite manga in a browser on any PC. Crunchyroll Manga will be first launched with support for the English language with planned updates for other languages in the coming months. The app will be available in the USA and Canada initially.

Also Read:

As for the content, Crunchyroll Manga will follow the subscription route. It will be their new premium add-on to the existing roaster of apps, however, they didn’t share any details about pricing and plans. Nor do we know if there will be an ad-supported plan.

This should also reduce piracy which seems to be rampant in the manga industry due to the lack of good options to read manga chapters and stream manga shows quickly.