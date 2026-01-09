Home » Puzzles » Crush NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

Crush NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Crush NYT, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword clue - answer

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Crush NYT.

  • 5 letters – CRUSH
  • 9 letters – PUPPYLOVE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Crush NYT. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

No of Letters Potential Answer(s)
3 LettersACE, JAM
4 LettersCRAM, SWAT, DASH, FELL, MASH, MUSH, BEAR, BRAY, BUCK, PULP, ROUT, RUIN, VETO
5 LettersPOUND, QUASH, QUELL, HORDE, FORCE, GRIND, JUICE, MUNCH, SMASH, STAMP, STAVE, SWARM, ANNUL, BREAK, CREAM, CROWD, DROVE
6 LettersPRESS, SQUASH, SQUISH, BRUISE, COMPEL, CREASE, CRUNCH, HARASS, STIFLE, SUBDUE, BATTER, CANCEL, DEFEAT, JOSTLE, REDUCE, REVOKE
7 LettersSQUEEZE, CRUMPLE, CRUMBLE, TRAMPLE, COMMAND, CONQUER, CONTROL, SCRUNCH, SHATTER, SURPASS, REVERSE, ABOLISH, DEPRESS, DESTROY, DISMISS, FLATTEN, NULLIFY, OPPRESS, OVERLAP, OVERTAX, PREVAIL, REPRESS, SQUELCH, STOMPON
8 LettersCOMPRESS, SUPPRESS, ABROGATE, DEMOLISH, DOMINEER, FRIGHTEN, OUTWEIGH, OVERRULE, OVERTURN, VANQUISH
9 LettersOVERWHELM, OVERPOWER, OBSESSION, COMMINUTE, CRITICISE, DISREGARD, HUMILIATE, MISGOVERN, PULVERISE, SUBJUGATE, TRANSCEND, TRITURATE, TYRANNISE
10 LettersANNIHILATE, EXTINGUISH, INTIMIDATE, OBLITERATE, OVERMASTER
11 LettersEXTERMINATE, INFATUATION, PREDOMINATE, SUPERIMPOSE
12 LettersDISINTEGRATE

