If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Crush NYT, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Crush NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Crush NYT.

5 letters – CRUSH

CRUSH 9 letters – PUPPYLOVE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Crush NYT. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

No of Letters Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ACE, JAM 4 Letters CRAM, SWAT, DASH, FELL, MASH, MUSH, BEAR, BRAY, BUCK, PULP, ROUT, RUIN, VETO 5 Letters POUND, QUASH, QUELL, HORDE, FORCE, GRIND, JUICE, MUNCH, SMASH, STAMP, STAVE, SWARM, ANNUL, BREAK, CREAM, CROWD, DROVE 6 Letters PRESS, SQUASH, SQUISH, BRUISE, COMPEL, CREASE, CRUNCH, HARASS, STIFLE, SUBDUE, BATTER, CANCEL, DEFEAT, JOSTLE, REDUCE, REVOKE 7 Letters SQUEEZE, CRUMPLE, CRUMBLE, TRAMPLE, COMMAND, CONQUER, CONTROL, SCRUNCH, SHATTER, SURPASS, REVERSE, ABOLISH, DEPRESS, DESTROY, DISMISS, FLATTEN, NULLIFY, OPPRESS, OVERLAP, OVERTAX, PREVAIL, REPRESS, SQUELCH, STOMPON 8 Letters COMPRESS, SUPPRESS, ABROGATE, DEMOLISH, DOMINEER, FRIGHTEN, OUTWEIGH, OVERRULE, OVERTURN, VANQUISH 9 Letters OVERWHELM, OVERPOWER, OBSESSION, COMMINUTE, CRITICISE, DISREGARD, HUMILIATE, MISGOVERN, PULVERISE, SUBJUGATE, TRANSCEND, TRITURATE, TYRANNISE 10 Letters ANNIHILATE, EXTINGUISH, INTIMIDATE, OBLITERATE, OVERMASTER 11 Letters EXTERMINATE, INFATUATION, PREDOMINATE, SUPERIMPOSE 12 Letters DISINTEGRATE

