How to Get Cryolash Rod in Fisch – Boreal Pines Update

The Cryolash Rod is the most powerful fishing rod added in the Boreal Pines update for Fisch. This rod features extremely high stats, including unique mutation chances. However, getting the Cryolash Rod requires completing the entire Boreal Pines bestiary (all 12 fish), reaching Level 500, and spending a lot of cash. This guide explains how to get the Cryolash Rod in Fisch.

Cryolash Rod Stats and Passive in Fisch

Here are the complete stats for the Cryolash Rod:

Stat Value Cost 3,500,000 C$ Lure Speed 87% Luck 149% Control -0.1 Resilience 75% Max Weight 150,000 kg

Passive Abilities:

Icicle Effect: Icicles physically hit the fish, adding progress speed but slightly reducing control

Icicles physically hit the fish, adding progress speed but slightly reducing control 50% chance to get Frozen mutation on caught fish

on caught fish 10% chance to get Glacial mutation on caught fish

Requirements for Cryolash Rod

To purchase the Cryolash Rod, you must meet three strict requirements:

Requirement 1: Level 500 : You must reach player Level 500 before you can purchase the rod. This is a high-level requirement that takes significant time to achieve.

: You must reach player Level 500 before you can purchase the rod. This is a high-level requirement that takes significant time to achieve. Requirement 2: 100% Boreal Pines Bestiary Completion : You must catch all 12 unique fish in the Boreal Pines bestiary and complete 100% of the collection.

: You must catch all 12 unique fish in the Boreal Pines bestiary and complete 100% of the collection. Requirement 3: 3,500,000 Coins You need 3,500,000 C$ to purchase the rod

How to Get Cryolash Rod in Fisch?

The Cryolash Rod is available for purchase on a bed inside a cabin in Boreal Pines, located at coordinates 21481, 188, 4054. To find it, travel to the main area in Boreal Pines where the boot merchant NPC is located, then look for the mountain next to this main area and climb it to reach a cabin at the top. Once you’re in the cabin, you’ll find an NPC sitting inside, and next to this NPC there’s a bed where the Cryolash Rod is placed for purchase.

The rod will be available to buy from the bed for 3,500,000 C$ once you meet all the requirements (Level 500 and 100% Boreal Pines bestiary completion). If you haven’t completed these requirements, you’ll see a message saying “Return with 100% of Boreal Pines’s bestiary discovered” when you try to purchase it.

Is Cryolash Rod Worth It?

The Cryolash Rod is worth getting if you’re an endgame player who wants the best equipment and mutation chances. The 149% luck and 150,000 kg max weight make it a really great rod to have. The 50% Frozen mutation and 10% Glacial mutation chances are incredibly valuable for catching rare fish variants worth lots of money. However, the requirements are extremely strict – you need Level 500, all 12 Boreal Pines fish, and 3.5 million coins.