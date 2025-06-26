Crystal of Atlan x One-Punch Man Event: Everything You Need to Know

The mobile gaming world just got a lot more exciting. Crystal of Atlan, the free-to-play action RPG, has teamed up with One-Punch Man for their first major crossover event. If you’re wondering whether this collaboration is worth your time, let me break down everything that’s happening in this event.

What Makes This Crossover Special

The crossover brings three major characters from the anime: Saitama (the bald hero who defeats everything in one punch), Terrible Tornado (the psychic powerhouse), and Boros (the alien villain who actually gave Saitama a decent fight). Each character fits into the game differently, which keeps things interesting.

The Main Event: Fighting Boros

The centerpiece of this crossover is the “Path to Hero” event, where you get to face off against Boros. In the anime, Boros was called the “Dominator of the Universe,” and the game treats him with the same respect. This isn’t just a regular boss fight – it’s designed as an exclusive challenge that requires some strategy.

When you defeat Boros, you get the Mark of the Dominator. You can trade this for crossover rewards. The event also lets you unlock a Master’s License with avatar frames and titles. You can also get the Saitama transformation item, which changes your character’s appearance to look like Saitama with his yellow jumpsuit and cape. To get the Saitama appearance, you need to complete the Path to Hero event tasks.

New Companions and Rides

Crystal of Atlan has pets. Terrible Tornado joins as an S-grade support pet. She uses psychic abilities. The crossover adds two new mount designs. The “Sky Knight – Genos α” and “Windride Skateboard – Hellish Blizzard β” (based on Terrible Tornado’s sister).

The Mystrix Class

While everyone’s focused on the One-Punch Man content, Crystal of Atlan is also dropping a brand new class called Mystrix on July 10th.

What makes Mystrix interesting is the Weapon Case system. Instead of carrying one weapon, you have a case that transforms into different tools based on what you need. One moment it’s a shotgun for close-range damage, the next it’s a sniper rifle for picking off distant enemies.

If you’re planning to jump into this crossover, timing matters. The event is live now, but it’s a limited-time only. Focus on the Boros fight first. Don’t sleep on getting Terrible Tornado as a pet – S-grade companions are rare, and she’ll be useful long after this event ends.