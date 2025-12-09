If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Culinary Oil, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Culinary Oil – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SOY, STP, PAM, GHI, FAT, YAN, TSO 4 Letters CORN, OLEO, SAGE, SUET, EVOO, TBSP, LINO, GHEE, LARD, COOK, IRMA 5 Letters ATTAR, OLIVE, SHALE, OLEAN, OLEIC, AROMA, ASIAN, PILAF, HERBS, TIMER, CHILI, ONION, SALAD, BARBQ, GARNI, ANOVA 6 Letters CANOLA, OLIVES, PEANUT, SESAME, WESSON, MAZOLA, CRISCO, RANCID, BENOIL, ILLIPE, FENNEL, EMERIL 7 Letters RAVIOLI, OLESTRA, SPATTER, COCONUT, ALVEOLI, CORNOIL, SEEDOIL, EATABLE, TOASTER, BLENDER, COOKOFF, OMELETS 8 Letters SEMOLINA, RAPESEED, AVOCADOS, HOOLIGAN, BROCCOLI, ARGANOIL, OLIVEOIL, THOSEWHO 9 Letters PEANUTOIL, RAMTILOIL, VANASPATI 10 Letters SPRAYTITAN, BABASSUOIL, COCONUTOIL, GOLDWINNER, MUSTARDOIL, PERILLAOIL, TRUFFLEOIL, APPETIZING, LOBSTERBIB 11 Letters AMARANTHOIL 12 Letters COOKINGSPRAY, MODINATURALS, POPPYSEEDOIL 13 Letters COTTONSEEDOIL, DESSERTCOURSE 15 Letters SHEWASAGOODCOOK 17 Letters DIACYLGLYCEROLOIL, PIECEDERESISTANCE 18 Letters SAFFLOWERSESAMEOIL 25 Letters OUTSTANDINGACCOMPLISHMENT

