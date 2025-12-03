Home » Gaming » Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes (December 2025)

Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes (December 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Update: We last updated this article with the latest Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes on December 3rd, 2025.

Do you enjoy shows and games where you grow your character from scratch and obtain powers? Then you must enjoy Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal on Roblox, since it offers the same scenario. You must grind your way through fighting mythical beasts and customize your character to bring out the best in the world. However, this can be a long process. This is where the Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal codes come in handy, as they let you obtain freebies that can be used to hasten your journey into becoming an all-powerful god in the verse.

Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes

All Active Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes

Below, we have listed all the working codes for the game that you can redeem to claim various rewards.

  • 60klikes – Redeem for 3k Gems (new)
  • 30klikes – Redeem for 3k Gems
  • ilovethisgame – Redeem for 3k Gems
  • 40klikes – Redeem for 3k Gems
  • halloween – Redeem for 3k Gems
  • artistkapouki – Redeem for 3k Gems
  • welcome – Redeem for 3k Gems

All Expired Codes

Next, we have all the expired codes that can no longer be redeemed to claim rewards in the game.

  • bibidybobidyboo
  • boostywoostyjuiceyqu
  • sectupdate

You can also check our guides for Murim Cultivation and Reborn Cultivation, or the Roblox Codes Masterlist to find codes for different Roblox experiences.

How to Redeem Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes

It is pretty straightforward to redeem the codes in the game. Follow the instructions below to claim all rewards.

  1. Launch Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal on your device.
  2. Click the Gear icon on the top-right side of the screen to open Settings.
  3. Next, click the Gift Code option.
  4. Type or paste an active code in the empty text box.
  5. Hit the Use button to redeem the reward.
Where to Get More Cultivation: Mortal to Immortal Codes

The best place to check the latest codes for the game is on this page. Hence, we recommend bookmarking and checking it frequently as we update our list as soon as a new code arrives. You can also join the official Discord Server of the game to get the latest updates and interact with other players.

