Curved Grass Cutter – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Curved Grass Cutter, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Curved Grass Cutter.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersKIF, MOW, MOA, SAW, OAR
4 LettersBENT, LAWN, MOAS, PLOW, ADZE, RAKE, HOES
5 LettersEDGER, MOWER, BLADE, FLYMO, RAZOR, SHARE, LANCE, KNIFE, SABER, SABRE, KUKRI, SEDGE, GRASS, PARER
6 LettersSCYTHE, SICKLE, EDGERS, BLADES, MOWERS, SHEARS, RIPSAW, HEYDAY, MOWING, NMOWER, PESTLE, KIRPAN, RACKET, RAKING, SHOVEL, NEEDLE, ADZING, SABRES, SLICER, JIGSAW, PALLET, PADDLE, SCRIBE, SKATED, SKATES
7 LettersEMPOWER, GOTOWAR, BANDSAW, HACKSAW, MACHETE, SICKLES, SCYTHES, SPATULA, DUSTPAN, FRETSAW, BOLSTER, TRYSAIL
8 LettersSTRIMMER, HEDGEROW, REHASHED, SAWTEETH, SHEARING, SCIMITAR, FISHKNIF, YATAGHAN, TRICYCLE, TRIMMERS
9 LettersLAWNMOWER, MAYFLOWER, HAYMAKERS, PLOWSHARE, SWEARWORD, KNIFEEDGE, SLINGSHOT, DESERTKIT, BROADLEAF
10 LettersPOWERMOWER, LAWNMOWERS
11 LettersRIDEONMOWER, PLOUGHSHARE, FOUNTAINPEN, SNICKERSNEE
12 LettersLASERPOINTER
13 LettersMOWINGMACHINE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

