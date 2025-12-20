If you are stuck on the crossword clue:Custardy Desserts, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

Custardy Desserts – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Custardy Desserts.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters PIE 4 Letters FLAN, TART 5 Letters FLANS, CREME 6 Letters ECLAIR, PAPAWS, PAWPAW, EGGIER, YELLOW 7 Letters EGGTART, BEANPIE, ECLAIRS, KEYLIME, EGGIEST 8 Letters TIRAMISU, CHESSPIE, NAPOLEON, ADVOCATE 9 Letters FRUITTART, CARAMELAN 10 Letters COCONUTPIE, ZABAGLIONE, POTDECREME 11 Letters CARAMELFLAN, KEYLIMEPIES 12 Letters CREMECARAMEL 14 Letters CREAMPUFFPIECE, CHARLOTTERUSSE 15 Letters PUDDINGONTHEDOG

