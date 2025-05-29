Cyberpunk 2 Officially Enters Pre-Production: What We Know So Far

CD Projekt Red just dropped some exciting news for Cyberpunk fans. The studio confirmed that Cyberpunk 2, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, has officially moved into pre-production. This means the game is taking its first real steps toward becoming reality.

What Pre-Production Actually Means

When a game enters pre-production, developers start building the foundation. They’re creating early prototypes, figuring out gameplay mechanics, and planning how everything will work together. Think of it as the blueprint stage before construction begins.

Right now, 96 developers at CD Projekt are working on Cyberpunk 2. That’s a decent chunk of their 730-person team, though most folks (over 400) are still focused on The Witcher 4. The company made it clear that Cyberpunk 2 will be their next big project after they finish their Witcher games.

A New City Beyond Night City

Mike Pondsmith, the guy who created the original Cyberpunk tabletop game, spilled some details about the sequel. He mentioned that players will visit a brand new city alongside the familiar Night City from the first game.

Pondsmith described this new location as “Chicago gone wrong.” He didn’t say it’s actually future Chicago, but rather a place that has that kind of dark, gritty feel. The idea of exploring two different cyberpunk cities sounds pretty awesome, especially if they each have their own unique vibe and problems.

Don’t Hold Your Breath for Release

The bad news? You’ll be waiting a while to play this game. CD Projekt’s development cycle typically takes years from pre-production to final release. That puts Cyberpunk 2 somewhere around 2028 or even 2030 for launch.

The studio learned some hard lessons from Cyberpunk 2077’s rough launch back in 2020. They’re clearly taking their time to make sure the sequel doesn’t repeat those mistakes. The original game eventually became really good after all the updates and the Phantom Liberty expansion, which sold over 10 million copies.

The success of Phantom Liberty shows that people still love the Cyberpunk world, despite the original game’s problems. CD Projekt seems confident that fans want more cyberpunk adventures, and honestly, they’re probably right.

While Cyberpunk 2 is still years away, it’s exciting to know the project is real and moving forward. The idea of exploring both Night City and a completely new location gives the sequel a lot of potential. Plus, CD Projekt has more experience now with cyberpunk storytelling and world-building.