Night City is heading back to the island. Epic Games and CD Projekt Red have officially teased a brand new Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration, and things are already looking pretty exciting based on the early hints dropped online. This isn’t the first time the two have teamed up either. Here’s whwt we know so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Coming Back to Fortnite

Right now, the details are pretty slim. Neither Epic Games nor CD Projekt Red has given a full breakdown of what’s coming. What we do know is that new Cyberpunk 2077 locker content is on the way, based on a teaser post from Epic Games Store, which was then reposted by the official Cyberpunk 2077 X account. The post read: “New Cyberpunk 2077 locker content smashing into Fortnite soon!”

New Cyberpunk 2077 locker content smashing into @Fortnite soon! Stay tuned, chooms. 🦾 https://t.co/vTpceoZK3I — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 6, 2026

Is Adam Smasher Coming?

It really looks that way. The teaser trailer for the collab shows an Arasaka logo in the background, which is the megacorporation that Adam Smasher works for in Cyberpunk 2077. On top of that, CDPR’s choice of the word “smashing” in their post feels like a hint toward the game’s most notorious villain.

Adam Smasher is a full-body cyborg and one of the most feared characters in the Cyberpunk universe. If you’ve played the game or watched the anime Edgerunners on Netflix, you already know how menacing he is. He would make for one seriously intimidating Fortnite skin.

The first crossover between Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077 dropped back in December 2024, and it brought two fan-favorite characters to Fortnite’s locker. You could get V (the female version) and Johnny Silverhand, along with a set of accessories inspired by the game’s world. It was an awesome collab.

What Is Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 first launched in 2020 and had a rough start due to bugs and performance issues. But CD Projekt Red turned things around in a big way. The Phantom Liberty expansion and the 2.0 update completely overhauled the game, and it’s now considered one of the best RPGs available.

You can play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. A Mac version is also in the works. A sequel, codenamed Project Orion, is also already in development. There’s also a new Cyberpunk anime series coming from Netflix and CDPR, so the franchise is very much alive and growing.

Keep an eye out for the official reveal. More details on the collab should be dropping soon. Are you excited for this one?