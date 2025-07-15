Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Mac – Full Details

Mac gamers, your wait is almost over! Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming to Mac on July 17th, 2025. It’s the complete Ultimate Edition, packed with everything you could want. You’re getting the full Night City experience optimized specifically for your macOS, and it’s going to be worth the wait.

What Are You Getting?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition gives you everything in one package. You get the full base game with Keanu Reeves playing Johnny Silverhand, plus the really good Phantom Liberty expansion, where Idris Elba shows up as Solomon Reed. All the big updates are in there too, including the newest 2.3 patch that throws in new photo modes and extra cars to drive around Night City. You can grab it from wherever you like to shop: Mac App Store, Epic Games Store, Steam, or GOG.com. Pick whatever works for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 macOS System Requirements

Here’s what your Mac needs to run Cyberpunk 2077:

Any Apple Silicon chip (M1, M2, M3, or M4).

(M1, M2, M3, or M4). At least 16GB of unified memory.

of unified memory. macOS 15.5 for the smoothest experience.

Sorry, but if you’ve got an 8GB Mac, you’re out of luck because this one’s not going to work for you. The game really needs that extra memory to run without problems.

Mac-Specific Features for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red didn’t just throw the game on Mac and call it a day. They built in some cool Mac-only features and performance boosters:

“For this Mac” graphic presets automatically adjust settings based on your specific hardware. No more guessing which settings work best because the game will figure it out for you!

automatically adjust settings based on your specific hardware. No more guessing which settings work best because the game will figure it out for you! Full path tracing support if you have a more powerful Mac with M3 Pro, M3 Max, or M4 chips. This makes the lighting and reflections way more realistic.

if you have a more powerful Mac with M3 Pro, M3 Max, or M4 chips. This makes the lighting and reflections way more realistic. HDR support works great if you have Apple’s XDR display or any other HDR screen.

works great if you have Apple’s XDR display or any other HDR screen. AMD FSR upscaling and frame generation help bump up performance.

help bump up performance. Game controllers or Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad support – play however you want.

or and support – play however you want. Cross-progression support so you can start playing on PC and pick up where you left off on Mac.

support so you can start playing on PC and pick up where you left off on Mac. Spatial audio with head-tracking works with AirPods Pro.

Additionally, Metal 4 features will also come later this year, including Metal FX Frame Interpolation (this makes extra frames, so things look smoother) and MetalFX Denoising (helps path tracing run better). These updates should make the game even better down the road.

Should You Get Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac?

This release is actually huge for Mac gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games ever made, and getting it to run well on Mac proves that Apple Silicon can handle serious gaming. If your Mac has 16GB or more memory, this is definitely worth checking out. The game has gotten way better since its messy launch, and the Ultimate Edition has all the fixes and improvements.

Also Read:

Since it’s built specifically for your Mac hardware, you should get a smooth experience without spending forever messing with settings. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition launches July 17th on macOS. Night City is calling you!