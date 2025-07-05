Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2: Release, Story, and First Poster Reveal

Night City’s neon lights are coming back to Netflix. At Anime Expo 2025, CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger finally pulled back the curtain on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, a new story set in the Edgerunners universe that fans never expected. Continuing where one of the greatest video game anime adaptations left off, the team will be back in the brutal streets of Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian world with a new, exciting story.

A Standalone Return to Night City

Unlike season one, though, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will not be a continuation of David Martinez’s tragic tale. As writer Bartosz Sztybor candidly stated in the panel, “David’s dead.” Also, Producer Satoru Honma clarified:

“Just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on season 2 in the background. Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be season 2 or something completely different.”

Instead, this 10-episode sequel will introduce a whole new cast of characters and explore new corners of Night City. It’s not a direct sequel, but rather a standalone story built around the revenge and redemption themes, described by the director as “darker, sadder, and bloodier” than the first.

Netflix Reveals Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Studio Trigger returns to helm the project, with Season 1’s explosive Episode 6 “Girl on Fire” director Kai Ikarashi stepping up to lead the entire sequel. Bartosz Sztybor returns as writer/producer, and Masahiko Otsuka will focus on the script. Character designs are by Ichigo Kanno, and a gritty new poster was revealed to announce the news.

Promotional poster for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Credits: TRIGGER Studio

CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski revealed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will stream worldwide on Netflix. An official release date is yet to be announced. Production on the series has already begun, and attendees at Trigger’s invitation-only midnight session were offered a short teaser that was considered “too bloody” to be shown for the main panel.

What to Expect From Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

The follow-up promises to expand the Cyberpunk franchise beyond Lucy and David. While their legacy lingers in the background, this second chapter focuses on “younger and fresher” characters who are trying to survive in a city that devours people and spits them out. A befitting turn of events for a franchise built on survival, spectacle, and emotional devastation.

Lucy and David in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Credits: TRIGGER Studio

Season 1 boasted a perfect critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and swept multiple anime awards in 2022, so the stakes are extremely high for the sequel. Trailers for the early story suggest the new season will explore the price of seeking fame in a world addicted to style over substance, and it asks the question: “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?”