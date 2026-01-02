Home » Puzzles » Dagger Handle – Crossword Clue Answers

Dagger Handle – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Dagger Handle, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 4 Letters – HAFT, HILT, ANSA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Dagger Handle. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 8 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersEAR
4 LettersHAFT, HILT, ANSA, CBER, DIRK, SNEE
5 LettersHAFTS, HILTS, CLOAK, SEETO
8 LettersSTILETTO

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue.

